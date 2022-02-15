Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 202 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,684,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.