Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,979 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,976,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 7,250.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,701 shares of company stock worth $1,492,800. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.