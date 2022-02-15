HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $625.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $500.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $759.96.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $545.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.85 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $203,440,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $169,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.