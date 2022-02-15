HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $625.00

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $500.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $759.96.

Shares of HUBS opened at $545.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.85 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $203,440,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $169,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.