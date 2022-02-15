HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $750.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $600.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $759.96.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $545.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $566.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.45. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

