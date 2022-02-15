Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntsman to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

