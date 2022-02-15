Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 18274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

