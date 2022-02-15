Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $44,623.61 or 1.00270813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $1.38 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

