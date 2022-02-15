IAA (NYSE:IAA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. 4,110,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.63. IAA has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 545,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IAA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in IAA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

