ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ICL Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICL. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

