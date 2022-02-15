IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Acquires £49,994.72 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($67,651.85).

LON IGG opened at GBX 775.50 ($10.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 805.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 752 ($10.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on IGG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($16.37) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.82).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

