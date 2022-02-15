iHuman (NYSE:IH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. 23,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 30,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.82.
iHuman (NYSE:IH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.
About iHuman (NYSE:IH)
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
