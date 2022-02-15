iHuman (NYSE:IH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. 23,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 30,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.82.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iHuman by 428.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iHuman by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

