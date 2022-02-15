Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Iida Group stock opened at 24.75 on Tuesday.
Iida Group Company Profile
