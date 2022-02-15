Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Iida Group stock opened at 24.75 on Tuesday.

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd. manages its group companies which engage in the residential property sales, condominium development, contract construction, real estate leasing, and hot spring businesses. It operates through the following segments: “Hajime Construction Group”, “Iida Sangyo Group”, “Touei Housing Group,” “Tact Home Group”, “Arnest One”, and “ID Home”.

