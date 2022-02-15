Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $430.85.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.