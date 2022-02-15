Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $438.54.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock opened at $329.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $20,974,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.