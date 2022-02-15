ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 70.1% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,382.99 and $77,343.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,158,750 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

