IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Buys $10,030.00 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director David M. Mott purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.04. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
