IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Buys $10,030.00 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director David M. Mott purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.04. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

