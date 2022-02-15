iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) by 95.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 601,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 92,477 shares during the period.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

