Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.99 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $106.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

IMTX stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

