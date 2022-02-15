Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $626,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

