Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $59.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immunocore by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

IMCR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

