Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.642 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,398. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

