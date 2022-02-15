Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Up 162.7% in January

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 162.7% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPGGF opened at 2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.96. Imperium Group Global has a twelve month low of 0.95 and a twelve month high of 4.72.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.