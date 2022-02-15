Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Up 162.7% in January

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 162.7% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPGGF opened at 2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.96. Imperium Group Global has a twelve month low of 0.95 and a twelve month high of 4.72.
Imperium Group Global Company Profile
