Impossible Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,431.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $4,431.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.29 or 0.07087563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.75 or 0.99517990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

