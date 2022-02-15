Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives $120.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $4,717,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,300,699. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 5,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,306. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

