Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $60,277.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $60,277.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00007291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.43 or 0.07041838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.47 or 0.99833139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

