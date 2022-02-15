Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
IPXHY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Inpex has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.55.
About Inpex
