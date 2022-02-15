Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells 5,651 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $188,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMTB traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 98,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

