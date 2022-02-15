Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells 146,388 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $93.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
