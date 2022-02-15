Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells 146,388 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

