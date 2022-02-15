Insider Selling: Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Director Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 144,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,553. Holley Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Get Holley alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.