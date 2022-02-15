Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

