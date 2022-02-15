Insider Selling: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells 122,000 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
UFI opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $351.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Unifi Company Profile
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
