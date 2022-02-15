Insider Selling: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells 122,000 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UFI opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $351.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.