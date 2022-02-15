Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $311,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,705 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

