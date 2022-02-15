Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $53.00 by UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $53.00 target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. 1,109,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,926,992. Intel has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.