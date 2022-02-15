Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.88.
NTLA stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
