Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.88.

NTLA stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

