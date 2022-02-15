Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $879.60 million-$879.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.76 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,068. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

