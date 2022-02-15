International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

