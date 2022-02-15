Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
