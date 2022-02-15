Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

