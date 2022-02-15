Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $178.83 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $165.73 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

