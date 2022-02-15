Invesco Ltd. Has $138.92 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $138,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

