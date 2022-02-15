Invesco Ltd. Has $143.39 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $143,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $272,224,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of BBY opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.