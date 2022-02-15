Invesco Ltd. Has $145.84 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $145,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 423,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 83,045 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

BRKR opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

