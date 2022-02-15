Invesco Ltd. Has $148.66 Million Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 6.93% of Urban Edge Properties worth $148,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UE stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

