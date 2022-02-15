Invesco Ltd. Has $154.30 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,143,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $154,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 831,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 934.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 762,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

