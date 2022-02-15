Invesco Ltd. Has $157.07 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 64.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $157,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NiSource by 419.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after buying an additional 3,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $82,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $45,048,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

