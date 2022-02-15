Invesco Ltd. Has $160.91 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $160,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

