Invesco Ltd. Has $167.65 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $167,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.93. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

