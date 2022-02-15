Invesco Ltd. Sells 184,819 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,819 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.68% of Builders FirstSource worth $166,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

