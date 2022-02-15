Invesco Ltd. Sells 30,907 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $158,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.16.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.