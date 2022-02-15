Invesco Ltd. Sells 500,650 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,650 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $155,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 931.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $117,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.