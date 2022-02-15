Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 62.4% in January

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the January 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,010. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
