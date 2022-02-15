Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 62.4% in January

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the January 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,010. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

